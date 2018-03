GHSA basketball semifinal scores from Friday, schedule for Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia High School Association’s Final Four games are being played Friday and Saturday.

BOYS

7A

Norcoss vs. Newton: Saturday, March 3 at 4 at Buford City Arena

Meadowcreek vs. Grayson: Saturday, March 3 at 8 at Buford City Arena



6A

Heritage vs. Gainesville: Saturday, March 3 at 4 at West Georgia

Hughes vs. Jonesboro: Saturday, March 3 at 8 at West Georgia

5A

Hiram vs. Miller Grove: Saturday, March 3 at 4 at Fort Valley State

Warner Robins vs. Clarke Central: Saturday, March 3 at 8 at Fort Valley State

4A

Upson-Lee 52, Sandy Creek 51

St. Pius X 66, Baldwin 61

-Upson-Lee vs. St. Pius X: Saturday, March 10 at 4 at Georgia Tech

3A

GACS vs. Morgan County: Saturday, March 3 at 4 at Armstrong Atlantic

Jenkins vs. Westside: Saturday, March 3 at 8 at Armstrong Atlantic

2A

Vidalia vs. Laney: Saturday, March 3 at 4 at Georgia College & State University

Thomasville vs. Glenn Hills: Saturday, March 3 at 8 at Georgia College & State University

A Public

Calhoun County vs. Montgomery County: Saturday, March 3 at 4 at Valdosta State

Wilkinson County vs. Central-Talbotton: Saturday, March 3 at 8 at Valdosta State

A Private

St. Francis 83, Holy Innocents 54

Aquinas 47, ELCA 41

-St. Francis vs. Aquinas: Friday, March 9 at 4 at Georgia Tech

GIRLS

7A

McEachern vs. Newton: Saturday, March 3 at 2 at Buford City Arena

North Forsyth vs. Westlake: Saturday, March 3 at 6 at Buford City Arena

6A

Northview vs. Lovejoy: Saturday, March 3 at 2 at West Georgia

Douglas County vs. Harrison: Saturday, March 3 at 6 at West Georgia

5A

Villa Rica vs. Buford: Saturday, March 3 at 2 at Fort Valley State

Harris County vs. Flowery Branch: Saturday, March 3 at 6 at Fort Valley State

4A

Henry County 51, Americus-Sumter 38

Spalding 58, Carver-Columbus 51

-Henry County vs. Spalding: Saturday, March 10 at 2 at Georgia Tech

3A

GACS vs. Franklin County: Saturday, March 3 at 2 at Armstrong Atlantic

Johnson-Savannah vs. Tattnall County: Saturday, March 3 at 6 at Armstrong Atlantic

2A

Model vs. Laney: Saturday, March 3 at 2 at Georgia College & State University

Fitzgerald vs. Josey: Saturday, March 3 at 6 at Georgia College & State University

A Public

Telfair County vs. Greenville: Saturday, March 3 at 2 at Valdosta State

Terrell County vs. Marion County: Saturday, March 3 at 6 at Valdosta State

A Private

Holy Innocents 51, Stratford 32

Wesleyan 71, St. Francis 49

-Holy Innocents vs. Wesleyan Friday, March 9 at 2 at Georgia Tech