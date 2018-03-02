Cherry Blossom trees expected to bloom early this year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In about a week, you could start seeing Cherry Blossom Trees bloom.

Unlike last year, we are expecting a full bloom from the Yoshino Cherry Trees in Macon this year, even a little earlier. This is according to landscaper and tree expert, Gary Wilson.

- Advertisement -

He says some buds are already starting to peek on some trees and with the temperatures being the way they are, we’ll get a pro-longed bloom.

“It’s like we’re going to get some early then this cool weather that’s coming is going to hold off a little bit longer and it may not be a huge blast but it might be like an impact over 10 days or so,” said Wilson. “To where they kind of progressively get more blooms on them.”

Wilson says once the trees blossom, you’ll get a good two weeks of beauty from them before they start to fade.