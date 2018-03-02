The B.S. Report: Time for a change with UGA basketball

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs host Texas A&M, and they may win. The Aggies have struggled recently after sneaking into the Top 25 a couple of weeks ago.

Even if Georgia wins, it should not change the fate of head coach Mark Fox. His tenure is coming to an end in Athens. Okay, maybe if Fox’s team beats A&M and then Tennessee and then wins a couple of games in the SEC tournament next week they could sneak into the NCAA tournament. But is there really any confidence they can do that? It would be difficult to fire Fox if they made the big dance, but truthfully the time has come for Fox to go.

On Monday, a five-star recruit from Covington de-committed from Georgia. Those who were saying that Georgia could not fire Fox because of his heralded recruits lost an argument. Ashton Hagans was the best recruit Fox ever had, and then with all the uncertainty of Fox’s job status, Hagans backed away.

Fox has not been able to get enough talent in his nine years at Georgia, but he has had talent. This year Yante Maten is leading the SEC in scoring. Last season, J.J. Frazier scored almost 19 points per game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a great player a few years ago for Fox. And when Fox got to Athens, he inherited Trey Thompkins and Travis Leslie – two players who were in the NBA Draft.

Fox has had teams that have had good players, but too many years – like this season – they’ve just underperformed. The Bulldogs are a .500 team in the SEC in Fox’s nine years on the job. That, in itself, screams that it’s time to see if someone else can simply do better. Sure, Fox has run a clean program, and in today’s corrupt environment of college basketball that’s great. But keeping him just for that would insinuate that no other coach in the country could come to Athens and do things the right way.

There are plenty of other coaches who don’t cheat who could lead Georgia and maybe do better. Fox is a good guy, a good coach, but losing that five-star recruit might have been the nail in his coffin. It’s time for Georgia basketball to try someone else. It’s time for Georgia basketball to be relevant. Get someone that will make me care they are playing Texas A&M on a Wednesday night. Otherwise, I’m just going to count down until spring football starts in a few weeks.

I might do that anyway, but Georgia basketball could still be better, and that’ll only happen if they get rid of Mark Fox. He’s had nine years. He’s had his chance. Now, it’s time to give someone else a chance.