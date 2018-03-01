Teacher Displayed Bizarre Behavior Before Shooting

By
NBCnews
-
0

(NBC NEWS) Police records show the teacher arrested for firing a gun at a Georgia school Wednesday had, years before, turned himself in believing he had caused the death of a person that may not exist.

Randal Jesse Davidson, a popular teacher and sports radio personality, was taken into custody after barricading himself in a room at Dalton High School and firing a gun.

The bullet went through a window and never hit anyone, but the incident caused a full-scale lock down until Davidson was taken into custody.

This was not his first unusual interaction with law enforcement, according to two police reports the department released Wednesday night.

