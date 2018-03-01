Tattnall Square Academy celebrates alumna, ‘The Voice’ contestant Molly Stevens

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A contestant on NBC’s The Voice returned to her hometown of Macon Thursday afternoon. Tattnall Square Academy held a pep rally for alumna, Molly Stevens.

Molly recently made it to on to Team Kelly Clarkson in blind auditions and her alma mater wanted to celebrate.

- Advertisement -

“I started doing music in this school, so it’s really awesome to be able to come back and this party that they’re throwing for me. Wow,” said Molly.

Not only did she graduate from Tattnall Square Academy, but she taught there as well.

“So they really gave me a chance to try to make a little bit of money and I got my teaching salary and what I made and I took it all and moved up to Nashville and started really working on my music full time,” said Molly.

Now, her music career has taken her to be a contestant on The Voice, having to choose between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

“I ended up going with Kelly because of her new energy on the show and I just thought, two women getting together, let’s see what we can do in the country world,” said Molly.

Molly’s parents, Mark and Deborah have seen her take the stage many times, but they say this time was extra special.

“She’s worked so hard and has never given up. She’s wanted to, but she has persevered and she deserved every moment of this,” said Deborah.

“The exciting thing for me was the reaction of the crowd, welcoming her back to her alma mater,” said Mark.

“This is where I’ve gotten all my music shots and my roots, what’s made me who I am today,” said Molly. “So I will forever claim Macon Georgia as my home sweet home.”

Molly says you can expect to see a lot of authenticity on this season of The Voice. She’s hoping she can showcase that through the end.

Part 4 of the Blind Auditions air Monday, March 5th at 8 p.m. on 41NBC.