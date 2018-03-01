Putin unveils new nuclear missile, says 'listen to us now'

Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Moscow on Thursday. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

However, there was no detail on how his spending pledges would be funded.

Polls suggest Putin, who has dominated Russian politics as president or prime minister for 18 years, is

on track to comfortably secure another six-year term.

He told lawmakers and members of the political elite that Russia had “huge potential” but needed to improve its living standards.

“We have not reached the necessary level in terms of people’s well-being,” he said.

Some 20 million Russians — or almost one-in-seven people — are still living below the poverty line, Putin added, calling it “unacceptable.”

Almost 70 percent of Russians are ready to support Putin in the March 18 election, according to a poll

published Thursday by state news agency, TASS.

There has been little in the way of campaigning, and opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been barred from running. He was

arrested Jan. 28 moments before a protest march in Moscow. Navalny wants voters to boycott the election, hoping low turnout will take the shine off Putin’s likely win.