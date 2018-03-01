New Zealand teen tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth in 1981

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip wave to well wishers from their open car in Wellington, New Zealand in 1981. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“Lewis did indeed originally intend to assassinate the queen,” the documents say, “however did not have a suitable vantage point from which to fire, nor a sufficiently high-powered rifle for the range from the target.”

The documents say the angle of fire and range would have made it difficult for Lewis to shoot the queen, and that buildings would have screened her for all but a few seconds.

During a later visit by the queen, according to Stuff, police were so worried that Lewis might make another assassination attempt they paid him to go on a 10-day vacation to a remote island. They gave Lewis free accommodation, daily spending money and the use of an SUV.

The news website said people close to the case thought Lewis got off lightly due to political interference and worries that New Zealand would lose future royal tours due to the security lapse.

Police said they would re-examine the case file in light of the interest in the case.