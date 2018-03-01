March comes in like a lion and gives us a lamb of a weekend

Good Evening!

Busy day of weather with windy conditions and record breaking heat! Safe to say March is coming in like a lion!

Today:

Warming ahead of the cold front combined with sunshine brought our temperatures to a 100 year record of 85! Temperatures however quickly dropped behind the cold front and rain. Tonight we will see clearing of the clouds and a cool down to the 40’s by Friday morning.



Friday:

Sunny skies return for Friday but we are also looking at some gusty winds in the area behind that cold front. Highs will struggle to make it past the upper 60’s.



Weekend:

More of the same is on the way for the weekend with sun hanging around, but also expect temperatures overnight to drop into the 30’s!



Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves