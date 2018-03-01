GSP in Perry issue more than 550 tickets, almost 1000 warnings in Feb.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol post in Perry issued more than 550 traffic citations in the month of February and also investigated 100 traffic crashes; two of which resulted in fatalities, GSP reported Thursday.

The GSP post in Perry (Post 15) released these statistics for the month of February:

75 traffic crashes in Houston County involving one fatality and 38 injuries.

Six traffic crashes in Peach County involving zero fatalities and eight injuries.

Four traffic crashes in Macon County involving one fatality and nine injuries.

15 traffic crashes in Pulaski County involving zero fatalities and 12 injuries.

The same GSP post also reported issuing 553 traffic citations during Feb. Out of those, 232 were speeding tickets, 18 DUI’s, 89 seat belt violations and 21 child restraint violations. Troopers also issued 829 warnings.