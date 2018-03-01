GSP in Perry issue more than 550 tickets, almost 1000 warnings in Feb.

By
Michael Warrick
-
0
The Georgia State Patrol hopes you'll stay safe on the roads this holiday season.
The Georgia State Patrol hopes you'll stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol post in Perry issued more than 550 traffic citations in the month of February and also investigated 100 traffic crashes; two of which resulted in fatalities, GSP reported Thursday.

The GSP post in Perry (Post 15) released these statistics for the month of February:

- Advertisement -

The same GSP post also reported issuing 553 traffic citations during Feb. Out of those, 232 were speeding tickets, 18 DUI’s, 89 seat belt violations and 21 child restraint violations. Troopers also issued 829 warnings.

You Might Also Like