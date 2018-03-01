Floods Can’t Stop Flying Pizza

(NBC NEWS) A helicopter delivered pizza to plant workers cut off by flood waters in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen employees at the Kimberly Clark Plant in Owensboro have been working overtime, and even though the plant is closed, about 17 workers have to keep the plant’s mill running.

Former Kimberly Clark employee Stuart Snow called up his friend Sean Byrne with an idea to deliver food to the workers stuck. Flooding surrounds the plant making it unsafe to drive to.

Byrne, the owner of a Donato’s Pizza location in Owensboro, followed along Snow’s idea and opened up his shop early Wednesday.

“I’ve got a buddy who owns a pizza shop, and a buddy that owns a helicopter, so we got them some hot pizza,” said Snow.

