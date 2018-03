DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he committed several robberies across two counties.

Police say LiFranklin McMillan committed 4 robberies in 2 weeks in Laurens and Dodge counties.

- Advertisement -

He is accused of using a lighter and a spray deodorant can to make a blowtorch he used in a robbery.

The teen was armed with a gun in another robbery.

McMillan is facing four counts of armed robbery.

Related Article: Congressman Rick Allen visits Dublin City Schools

He was taken to jail in Laurens County.