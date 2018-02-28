Therapy dogs and armed guards: Parkland students return to school

Broward County Sheriff officers welcome students as they arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to attend classes for the first time on Feb. 28, 2018. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“I’m making him go,” he said of Jesse. “In my family the basic belief is that you can’t stand back and be afraid. You have to power through and face things. And, you know what, coming back to school today is the big first step.”

Other parents who lost children returned to the school, vowing to make sure nothing like the Parkland shooting happened again.

“I’m like a lion, and I’m going to go out there, and I’m going to make sure every school is safe,” said Andrew Pollack, father of murdered senior Meadow Pollack. “So when a kid goes into school, they’re not worried about some shooter going in there and shooting up the school again.”

Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alaina Petty, was killed, said he came to the school on Wednesday to support his son and the other kids who were returning to class.

“We miss her right now,” Petty said. “We miss waking her up, getting her ready for school — trying to get her up out of bed and make sure she gets to school on time.”

Parents like Petty and Guttenberg assured their children who returned to Stoneman Douglas on Wednesday that on this day they would be safe.

“It’s going to be the safest building in America today. And probably the safest school in America for the rest of the year,” Guttenberg said.

As students got back into the swing of school life, some couldn’t help but notice the classmates that were missing.

Dylan Kraemer, 17, a junior, shared classes with Helena Ramsay and Joaquin Oliver, both 17 and killed in the shooting. On Wednesday, Kraemer said their absence was felt.

“Joaquin was in my first period and his desk was just like there and empty, and Helena was in my third period along with our fourth, and her desk was just — there was no one there,” Kraemer said. “So it was weird.”

Kerry Sanders, Tammy Leitner and Savannah Sellers reported from Parkland, Florida. Kalhan Rosenblatt reported from New York.