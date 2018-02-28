Teacher in custody after shots fired report at Georgia school

DALTON, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.

Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger.

DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.

WDEF.com reports Dalton Police have evacuated Dalton High School.

Police say students have been taken to the Northwest Georgia Center. Police are advising parents to go there to pick them up.

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

One student apparently sustained an ankle injury running inside the school during the evacuation. Student is being treated by EMS at the school. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Dalton Police say a student was treated for an ankle injury while running in the school during the evacuation. The identity of the teacher has not been released.

The high school’s website says it has 2,000 students.

