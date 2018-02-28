Sunshine to follow mid-week rain in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Before we can enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend, we have to endure even more rain Wednesday and Thursday.

A warm front is currently moving northeast from the Gulf of Mexico. This frontal system is causing a steady stream of tropical moisture to flow across the southeast. As the warm front moves closer to Middle Georgia, it will create some instability in the atmosphere, and isolated showers will form throughout the day Wednesday.

Middle Georgia’s best chance for rain, however, will occur on Thursday. A cold front will push from west to east, and as it does so, rain chances across the southeast will rise. Thursday will start with light, scattered rain showers. A heavier line of precipitation will enter Middle Georgia during the late afternoon hours.

This set-up mimics recent weather patterns which have resulted in a line of precipitation breaking apart as it moved through Middle Georgia. If it doesn’t hold together, scattered showers/storms are still possible. Nonetheless, periods of heavy rainfall can be expected as the cold front moves closer to the state of Georgia.

There is a small chance for isolated severe storms Thursday, though that threat is more centralized in North Georgia. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main impacts in Middle Georgia. Rain totals will range from about 0.25-0.50 inch through Friday morning.

Heading into Friday, a large ridge of high pressure will set up over the mid-west. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest as cooler and drier air flows south. Clouds will clear out just in time for the weekend!

As cooler air surges southward, temperatures will drop. The average high temperature in Macon is about 66 degrees in early March. Temperatures throughout the weekend and early next week will struggle to top out at 66.

