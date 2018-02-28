Reminders of Douglas High shooting are 'everywhere you go'

Students carry flowers Wednesday on their first day back in classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Schachter has become a reluctant activist, campaigning for measures to protect children like Alex. On Tuesday, he was at the state Capitol in Tallahassee to lobby legislators to pass stricter gun laws, and he plans to bring in experts to take part in the first meeting of a new school commission next week “to produce a blueprint for school safety.”

“It boggles my mind,” he said. “That’s why we have the police. That’s why we have the FBI. That’s why we have all these federal agencies to protect our children, and now, since everybody’s failed me, my only solution, the only thing that I can do, is try to make that classroom a box so that nobody can penetrate it and nobody can hurt other children.

“That is my goal, and I will not stop until it’s accomplished,” he said.

Alex Schachter played the trombone and the baritone sax in the marching band, and he wrote poetry. One of his poems is behind the name of the foundation his family created to preserve his memory and to increase awareness of school safety:

Life Is Like a Roller Coaster.

“It may be too much for you at times, the twists the turns, the upside downs,” the poem goes. “But you get back up, you keep chugging along. And eventually, it comes to a stop. You won’t know when or how, but you will know that’ll be time to get off and start anew.”

Fuentes is trying to start anew, even as she is still pulling bullet fragments out of her leg.

“I wish that I could walk normal,” she said. “I wish I could talk and act normal, but I can’t. And now I have to create a new normal for myself, and that involves no schools being shot up.”

Kerry Sanders and Savannah Sellers reported from Parkland. Alex Johnson reported from Los Angeles.