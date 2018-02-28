GHSA basketball quarterfinal scores from Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several middle Georgia boys basketball teams played in the GHSA Elite 8 Wednesday Here are the results:
5A:
Warner Robins 67, Lithonia 64
-WRHS (26-3) vs. Clarke Central (25-6) in semifinals Saturday at 4 at Fort Valley State
4A:
Baldwin 64, Cartersville 52
-BHS (24-6) vs. St. Pius (27-3) in semifinals Friday at 4 at Fort Valley State
Upson-Lee 70, Lafayette 40
-ULHS (29-0) vs. Sandy Creek (25-5) in semifinals Friday at 8 at Fort Valley State
3A:
Morgan Co. 51, Central-Macon 37
Westside 55, Hart Co. 53
-WHS (21-10) vs. Jenkins-Savannah (23-5) in semifinals Saturday at 8 at Armstrong Atlantic
1A Public:
Central-Talbotton 73, Macon Co. 61
Wilkinson Co. 67, Manchester 63
-WCHS (24-6) vs. Central-Talbotton (23-3) in semifinals Saturday at 8 at Valdosta State