Ex-stylist of Ryan Seacrest endured sexual misconduct, co-worker says

“She yelled get off of me,” the former co-worker said. “She was trying to get away from him.”

He added that “I could see an erect penis in his underwear.”

Hardy was visibly shaken, he said, and he urged her to go to human resources.

E! conducted an independent investigation into the allegations lodged by Hardy and said in a statement that it found “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.”

Hardy’s lawyer in a letter last November also mentioned the alleged incident at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, but said it happened in 2009 and that Seacrest was on top of Hardy in the hotel room.

NBC News obtained a letter, first reported by

Variety on Monday, sent by Hardy’s attorney to E!, its corporate parent NBCUniversal and Seacrest. (NBCUniversal is also NBC News’ parent company.)

Seacrest’s attorney, Andrew Baum, described Hardy’s allegations as “untrue” and said the stylist had sought $15 million. Hardy’s attorney denied asking Seacrest, E!, or NBCUniversal for money.

Seacrest said in a statement in part, “This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused.”

He added that he “worked extremely hard to achieve my success” and “I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

Seacrest’s lawyer told NBC News that the former co-worker’s claims are “lies.”

“These claims are not new and were considered by the investigator hired by E!, who found no evidence of wrongdoing,” the lawyer said.