Barricaded teacher in custody after shot fired at Georgia high school

The main entrance of Dalton High School, in Dalton, Georgia on Feb. 24, 2018. Jeff Martin / AP

The incident comes two weeks after the

mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school that claimed 17 lives.

President Donald Trump

proposed a solution to end classroom massacres by arming some of America’s teachers with concealed weapons — a suggestion that has gotten push back from educators and students across the country.

Bartoo and Cason praised school staff and students for following lock-down procedure. Classes at the high school will be canceled on Thursday and will resume on Friday,

the district announced.

“Our teachers care about our kids, they love our kids, they take care of our kids, and it’s certainly shocking — it’d probably be shocking to any school principal if one of their staff members, you know, pulled a gun out in a classroom and fired it,” Bartoo said.

A student at the school told NBC News in a phone interview that she was terrified. Chondi Chastain, 16, a junior, said she was in the cafeteria when a principal announced “everybody walk, don’t run” and that as around 100 students exited the back of the school some students were pushing out of the doors screaming, running, crying and trying to call their parents.

She said she has Davidson for U.S. history and has been in his class since August.

“I didn’t expect this,” she said, describing Davidson as a nice, funny teacher who “cares about your grade and doesn’t want you to fail.”

“I’ve been shaking since I got home,” Chondi said.