AKA sorority suspended at Pitt after 12 claims of hazing

Message from University of Pittsburgh’s Vice Provost and Dean of Students Kenyon R. Bonner University of Pittsburgh

- Advertisement -

Vice Provost and Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner said in a letter to the student body that the future of the school’s fraternity and sorority life was being evaluated as a result of the incident.

Bonner also said he was “disappointed” that an investigation of a possible hazing incident must take place.

“We have placed our trust in you, as Pitt Panthers, to act responsibly, to treat others with respect, and to practice care and compassion for one another,” he said in the letter. “We are a community that promotes mutual respect, dignity and genuine concern for the well-being and safety of others, and we will not tolerate behavior on our campus that directly opposes our most basic institutional values.