2 more students arrested after making threats to Houston County schools

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Five students have been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts in Houston County within the last 5 days.

The most recent were from Bonaire Middle School and Warner Robins High School. They are facing felonies, but may not face expulsion.

“Just like any body would expect us to do with their child, they don’t want us to overreact,” said Houston County School Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott.

Just days apart, all students made comments saying they were going to “shoot up” or “blow up” their schools.

“We want all of our students to know that the board of education considers these serious violations of our board policies and we will be responsive to that,” said Dr. Scott.

Dr. Scott says schools are not going to tolerate threats, but they will be treated differently.

“If it’s something where it’s a prank and there’s no threat that the student was carrying out anything, they just jokingly said something, you would expect a school district to do something different with that child than someone who actually makes a direct threat to somebody in person and voices that threat and there’s no doubt whether the threat was made or not,” said Dr. Scott.

There are different levels of discipline from suspension to expulsion. But two of the school board’s priorities are safety and education.

“Our goal is to make sure that these children are successful, that they graduate high school and become productive members of society but at the same time we’re not going to allow any student to do that at the risk of another student,” said Dr. Scott.

Dr. Scott also mentioned that school administration’s first step is to go to law enforcement if they are notified of any threat, before going to the school board. He says on top of having school resource officers, they work closely with the sheriff’s office and police departments.