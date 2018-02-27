West Virginia governor announces deal to end teachers' strike

John and Kerry Guerini of Fayetteville, West Virginia, hold signs at a rally at the state Capitol in Charleston, West Virginia on Feb. 26, 2018. John Raby / AP

The strike began a day after Justice signed legislation giving teachers and some other state employees a 4 percent raise over three years. They would receive a 2 percent raise starting in July, followed by a 1 percent increase in fiscal years 2020 and 2021,

according to a news release.

That legislation has been sharply criticized by teachers’ unions and their members, who say the pay increases are too stingy. The raises, they say, would not cover cost-of-living spikes and the rising cost of health care.

“The proposed raise … doesn’t even keep us up with other states,” said Dale Lee, the president of the West Virginia Education Association.”

Amid the strike, food banks have helped provide lunches to students who rely on school meals, according to local reports. And despite any inconveniences, Lee insisted the teachers had “community support.”

“You see families dropping off water, food, pizzas,” Lee said. “It’s like that all over the state.”

Justice credited a 6th-grader with helping to change his thinking on the issue. He said he was explaining tourist investment to the boy Monday and the child said, “Wouldn’t it be an investment to invest in smart teachers that would make me smart, and then I could, in turn, turn around and do smart good things for our state?”

“He’s right. And to be perfectly honest, in a lot of ways I was looking at this maybe not correctly,” Justice said. The governor said he “went home and I thought a lot about it.”

Justice said he raised the revenue estimate for the state. He said that a task force would begin looking at the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency, to “try to look for solutions that are a permanent fix” to the system.

Ron Allen reported from Charleston, and Daniel Arkin from New York.