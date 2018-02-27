Substance in envelope sickens 11 at Virginia Marine base

Three people were listed as stable after a suspicious letter was opened Tuesday at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia. NBC Washington

- Advertisement -

A gunnery sergeant opened the envelope, which was received at about 4 p.m. ET, the base said Tuesday night. People who were exposed reported symptoms including itchy hands and faces and bloody noses, a Marine official told NBC News. The building was evacuated immediately.

Closely following the situation at Ft. Myer in Arlington. This is scary, I hope very much that everyone involved will be alright. https://t.co/19WHBmUNCp— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 27, 2018

The Marine Corps said the FBI was assisting with the investigation.

Henderson Hall, the Marine Corps’ headquarters company unit, is part of the Army-commanded multi-service facility, which is home to the Arlington National Cemetery Honor Guard.