Student arrested for threats against Warner Robins Middle School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 13-year-old student is in custody after police say he made threats against his school.

The Warner Robins Police Dept was contacted by officials from Warner Robins Middle School, who said that a student was making threats to “shoot up the school,” including threats against a specific teacher.

- Advertisement -

When the administration confronted the student, he fled the school. The student was later found at his home and taken into custody.

He is charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts, a felony. The student is in the custody of the Houston County Juvenile Division until his arraignment.