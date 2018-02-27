Restaurant Report Card: Duke’s Lounge & Dawg House

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Regardless of the product, every business wants to have regulars and that’s so important at Duke’s Lounge & Dawg House on Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville.

“We have the most amazing customers, they’re with us through everything,” manager Lyndsey Adams said.

Maybe its the setting right on Lake Sinclair, or the service or food – whatever it is, people keep coming back to Duke’s!

“This is very much a cheers atmosphere, when our customers come in we know what they eat we know what they drink, usually our customers come back we have a lot of repeat business,” Adams said.

What started more than 15 years ago as just a little place to drink is now a spacious bar that was recently renovated to make room for live music, karaoke, pool and games.

“A lot of our customers have been here since the beginning, they knew Duke, they know his sons, they know us they’re invested in our lives we’re invested in theirs, they are our family,” Adams said.

Even though Duke has passed away and even some of the regulars are gone, Duke’s keeps its traditions, like getting your own koozie (Adams says some have been around for a decade!)

Another tradition is good service and good food, which really turns up during the summer.

“We do chicken wings on the weekends but in the summer we have a more extensive menu we make our own barbecue, Brunswick stew and make our own barbecue sauce,” Adams said.

41NBC got the privilege of stopping by because Duke’s has a perfect health inspection score.

“We’ve implemented several different things, we have daily, weekly and monthly duties, checklists,” Adams said. “We never have to get ready for health inspection we’re always ready, so we have an amazing staff and everyone here cares about the business wants the business to do well and want that 100 health inspection score.”

Duke’s Lounge & Dawg House is making the grade this week. Here are your other scores:

Lil Benny’s Smokehouse on Wimbush Rd – 90

Momma Golberg’s Deli on Mercer University Dr – 97

Waffle House at 3620 Riverside Dr – 83

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe on Watson Blvd – 100

China House of Perry on St. Patrick Dr – 93

Your Pie on Watson Blvd – 100

Taco Bell on N Lee St – 99

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub on Veterans Blvd – 84

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant on Bill Conn Pkwy – 99