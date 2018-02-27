Rain and clouds bring a mild midweek

Good Evening,

Middle Georgia is already starting to see mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next rain chances. Lows tonight will fall into the low 50’s and upper 40’s with a slight chance of showers overnight from the rain that is just to our west.



Wednesday:

A mostly cloudy day is on the way for Wednesday with scattered showers across the region. Temperatures once again make it back into the 60’s. No thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.

Thursday:

Mid and upper 70’s move in for our highs on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring a line of showers and potentially a thunderstorm. In our area there shouldn’t be too much heavy rain, but a few pockets of storm activity can’t be ruled out.



Friday:

Rain moves out and is replaced by sun and cooler temperatures with highs only making it into the 60’s with breezy conditions as well. Rain totals by Friday across the southeast could be as high as 3″ in parts of the Mid-south and flooding will be possible along a line from Little Rock to Nashville.



Have a great evening and grab the umbrella as you are heading out the door!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves