MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the third time in her career, Mercer women’s basketball’s Kahlia Lawrence is the Southern Conference Player of the Year.

She’s the first SoCon player to win that award three times.

Lawrence leads the Bears in scoring this season, averaging more than 18 points per game. Sydni Means and KeKe Calloway join her on the All-SoCon First Team.

Coach Susie Gardner, who led the Bears to an unbeaten SoCon regular season campaign, is the league’s Coach of the Year.

The 1-seed Bears open the SoCon Tournament Thursday against 8-seed Western Carolina.