IHOP’s National Pancake Day will benefit local children’s hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – IHOP will be giving away free pancakes this week.

Tuesday, the company is celebrating its 13th National Pancake Day.

Guests will enjoy a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes.

The daylong celebration is also an opportunity to make a voluntary contribution in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

All of the money raised at Central Georgia locations will benefit Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.

IHOP wants to raise $5 million across the nation to support the hospitals and medical research.

National Pancake Day is from 7 AM to 7 PM at the following locations:

Macon – 165 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard

Milledgeville – 2598 N. Columbia Street

Warner Robins – 2710 Watson Boulevard

