GHSA basketball quarterfinal round scores from Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six middle Georgia girls teams played in the GHSA Elite 8 Tuesday. Here are the results:
3A:
Franklin Co. 55, Peach Co. 44
2A:
Model 79, Dodge Co. 63
1A Public:
Telfair Co. 63, Bowdon 40
Greenville 71, Wheeler Co. 62
Terrell Co. 44, Wilcox Co. 24
1A Private:
Stratford 44, Prince Avenue 34
Several area boys teams will take the floor in the Elite 8 on Wednesday:
5A:
Warner Robins (25-3) @ Lithonia (23-6) at 6:30 p.m.
4A:
Cartersville (21-6) @ Baldwin (23-6) at 6:30 p.m.
Upson-Lee (28-0) @ LaFayette (25-2) at 7 p.m.
3A:
Central-Macon (23-5) @ Morgan Co. (28-1) at 7 p.m.
Westside (20-10) @ Hart Co. (17-12) at 6 p.m.
A Public:
Manchester (21-6) @ Wilkinson Co. (23-6) at 6 p.m.
Macon Co. (20-5) @ Central-Talbotton (22-3) at 6 p.m.