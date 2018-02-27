GHSA basketball quarterfinal round scores from Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six middle Georgia girls teams played in the GHSA Elite 8 Tuesday. Here are the results:

3A:

Franklin Co. 55, Peach Co. 44

- Advertisement -

2A:

Model 79, Dodge Co. 63

1A Public:

Telfair Co. 63, Bowdon 40

Greenville 71, Wheeler Co. 62

Terrell Co. 44, Wilcox Co. 24

1A Private:

Stratford 44, Prince Avenue 34

Several area boys teams will take the floor in the Elite 8 on Wednesday:

5A:

Warner Robins (25-3) @ Lithonia (23-6) at 6:30 p.m.

4A:

Cartersville (21-6) @ Baldwin (23-6) at 6:30 p.m.

Upson-Lee (28-0) @ LaFayette (25-2) at 7 p.m.

3A:

Central-Macon (23-5) @ Morgan Co. (28-1) at 7 p.m.

Westside (20-10) @ Hart Co. (17-12) at 6 p.m.

A Public:

Manchester (21-6) @ Wilkinson Co. (23-6) at 6 p.m.

Macon Co. (20-5) @ Central-Talbotton (22-3) at 6 p.m.