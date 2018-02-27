Shooting suspect facing more charges after deputy injured in crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County deputy that was hurt when a suspect crashed a car into his vehicle is now out of the hospital.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Gregory Pettigrew, Jr. was trying to get away from deputies when the silver Chrysler 200 he was driving hit deputy Hermann Beltran’s patrol car.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say, authorities saw Pettigrew and his passenger, 19-year-old Jerome Grayer, Tuesday morning while they were attempting to turn onto New Clinton Road from Treadway Drive.

When authorities turned on their lights and tried to block the vehicle, deputies say Pettigrew drove into traffic, hit the deputies car, and then drove into a ditch.

The US Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force along with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Pettigrew due to his possible involvement in the 2017 shooting that injured 21-year-old Alexus Burnette. It happened at the Rain Tree Apartments in October of 2017.

Grayer was taken the jail in Jones county for several outstanding warrants.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck.

41NBC’s Karlisha Booze was on Facebook LIVE while authorities were on the scene.