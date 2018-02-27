Man facing charges in Macon’s 7th homicide

Update: 38-year-old Carlos Leary Sr. is now charged with murder in the death of Christopher Battle. He is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Leary was arrested following an interview with investigators. Deputies are still investigating this case.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found dead in south Macon early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Ruben Drive. Investigators say neighbors heard several gun shots and found the victim lying in the doorway of his home.

The victim has been identified as 42-year old Christopher Battle. He lived less than a mile away from his brother’s shop where he works everyday.

“I love my brother I just want the violence to stop. It’s a hard pill to swallow because I got to see it everyday. I got to see it everyday but you know by the grace of God, me and my family, all of us will get over it and move forward. I know he wouldn’t want us to grieve over him like this. He would want us to keep going and help out with his child,” says Timothy Battle.

Timothy says he plans to step up and be a father figure to the two kids his brother left behind. He is encouraging everyone to think before they react to negativity before it’s too late.

“Think about your kids before you do anything crazy because you can either die. With a gun you can either kill someone or get killed. So think about your family and the family that you might hurt at the same time,” says Timothy.

This marks Macon-Bibb’s 7th homicide this year.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information, should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.