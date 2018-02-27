American in eastern Ghouta describes 'constant bombardment'

Deana Lynn, an American whose last name NBC News is withholding, at home in eastern Ghouta, Syria, with her family. Courtesy Family

- Advertisement -

“The missiles, when they come, they come one after another,” Deana Lynn said. “If I’m in the house, I have to gather the kids. We have to lay on the floor.”

Deana Lynn, 44, said she and other families have sought shelter in basements — in some instances, 60 people together share one toilet. She described shortages of food, drinking water and electricity.

“Right now no food is being let in. We have very high prices. The children here are not eating well, if they’re eating at all,” she said.

She described living at the mercy of the Assad regime. “If he wants to let food in, he lets food in. If he doesn’t want to, like now, he’s closed completely the food and medicine routes.”

“They’re giving us two choices: we’ll either bomb you or you can leave with a so-called safe passageway, which isn’t safe if we’re going to see Assad’s regime at the other side,” she said.

Deana Lynn explained that she has remained in eastern Ghouta because it’s where her family is. She wants to be able to stay and live without fear of bombardment.

“It’s been very, very terrifying,” she said.