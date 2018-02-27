February ends with rain, March starts with calm and cool weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a rainy start to the work week, Middle Georgia will finally dry out with abundant sunshine heading into Tuesday.

Tuesday: A high pressure system along the east coast of the United States will help clear out any leftover clouds from Monday’s cold front. With mostly sunny skies expected, temperatures will climb into the upper 60’s, near 70 degrees again.

Wednesday: A warm front will lift from the Gulf of Mexico over the southeastern states. This frontal system will pull warm, moist air from the Gulf and stretch it across the southeast. The combination of tropical air and heat from the sun will make the atmosphere a little unstable. Clouds will build over Middle Georgia and isolated showers will develop in the morning and afternoon.

Thursday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms will stretch across the southeast and up the east coast as a cold front moves in. This frontal system will cause all the warm, moist air over the southeast to rise and condense – resulting in rainfall. Rainfall totals across Middle Georgia could get close to half an inch though Friday morning.

Behind the front, comes a blast of cooler air heading into the first week of March. Temperatures look like they will dip below average (66 degrees) through the weekend. Morning lows will also drop back to the 40’s and 30’s.

Not only will temperatures drop below the cold front, but the clouds will clear out too. Friday through Monday is looking quite nice with more sunshine in the forecast!

