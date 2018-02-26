Two people arrested following weekend shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are facing charges after a man was shot in Warner Robins over the weekend.

Police say 19-year-old Marco Roldan-Perez was shot in the arm during a robbery attempt Sunday.

It happened at the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park on Wall Street.

Witnesses told police that Perez was armed with a beer bottle around 4 a.m. while trying to stop his friends from being robbed.

That’s when police say Perez was shot by a woman. Officers say two men were also involved in the robbery attempt.

28-year-old Tashia Gomez and 40-year-old George Albert are facing several charges including Home Invasion, and Armed Robbery.