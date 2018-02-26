North Carolina man shot dead on Facebook Live

Officers patrol campus of Wingate University on February 26, 2018. WCNC

It wasn’t clear why Robinson was targeted, Gay said, though his killer didn’t seem to care about appearing on camera — or shooting someone so close to the police department.

“Only being a block or so away from the police department — if that’s not brazen I don’t know what is,” Gay said, adding: “It’s heart breaking. I can’t believe it.”

Gay said that Robinson was one of nine kids. Aside from a brief move to Atlanta, Robinson had lived in North Carolina his entire life and had become well known for Facebook videos in which he took “it upon himself to clean up this area.”

A friend of Robinson’s, Chester Sanders, said the videos — which included Robinson highlighting illicit neighborhood activities, like drug dealing — likely made people upset.

“If people don’t like it and they get angry, at some point in time it will start and something will happen,” he said. “I don’t know if this was the reason for … this tragedy to happen but it happened.”

In a video posted on his way to the police station on Monday morning, Robinson can be seen walking through the neighborhood with his selfie stick. He waves to passing cars, contemplates singing birds, complains about his stolen cell phone and worries about the area’s elderly residents.

“They’re afraid of some of the activities going on,” he said, adding: “I’m trying to keep the neighborhood quiet like this — peaceful.”

Radford reported from Wingate, North Carolina, Stelloh reported from San Francisco, California