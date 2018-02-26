Mourners flock from around world to pay respects to Billy Graham

People pause to pay respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 26, 2018. Chuck Burton / AP

Another short walk outside finally brought mourners to Graham’s childhood home, moved here to the library’s grounds in 2007. Further down, past walls lined with photos — some taken while he or his wife preached at the pulpit, but most shots of his large family — Graham’s body rested inside a simple wooden casket, built by prisoners at Louisiana’s Angola Prison.

As people filtered through, Roy Graham, a grandson, stood in the corner of the room across from the casket and spoke softly with a few of them at a time.

“One thing I found rather unique while I was standing in there was how many people knew the exact date, time and place where they had seen my grandfather speak or preach, and they gave their life to Christ,” said Roy Graham. “That’s what they remembered: when they made their decision that changed the rest of their lives. We appreciate every one of them.”

And he influenced some of the most important people in the United States, many of whom plan to pay their respects here. Former President George W. Bush — who credited Graham’s preaching with convincing him to quit drinking — visited the library with his wife Laura on Monday, and former President Bill Clinton is expected to come on Tuesday without his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, organizers said.

“If there is such a thing as a humble shepherd of the Lord, Billy Graham is that person,” said Bush, who also conveyed his parents’ condolences. “I’m unbelievably blessed to have met him.”

“I know he wishes he could come, too, but he’s not moving around much these days,” he said of the elder President Bush. “But his spirit and heart is here.”

President Donald Trump said he plans to attend Graham’s private funeral on Friday, which the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association estimated could draw 2,300 people.

Graham’s influence also stretched across the globe.

Suresh Sammangi, 44, first heard of Graham when he was in his native India. He said Graham’s ministry found him in his early twenties, which led him to become a pastor himself.

“My heart is filled with joy,” Sammangi said. “I was wowed by this man, and we were able to see his house and what kind of simple life he lived. He impacted the whole world.”

Graham’s personal pastor, Dr. Don Wilton, said that Graham’s ability to speak, see and hear began to fail in his final days, but he insisted on Monday that Graham’s commitment to others, his mission and his brand of Christianity had never wavered and continued on.

“I’ve been here since 5 o’clock this morning,” Wilton said. “And ever since Wednesday, when I went to see Mr. Graham in the funeral home, I’ve been reminded of what he said. ‘You’re going to hear one of these days that I’m dead. Don’t believe it! Because I’m not. I’m with Christ.’”

“And I believe that,” Wilton added. “I really do.”

Former President George W. Bush, right, and wife Laura Bush, second from right, leave with Franklin Graham, left and his wife Jane Graham, after paying their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina on Feb. 26, 2018. Chuck Burton / AP