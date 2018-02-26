Milledgeville Man sentenced in underage sex sting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 40-year-old Christopher Starling was sentenced to seven years in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing after he pleaded guilty to attempting to have sex with a child.

The Milledgeville man will spend five years in prison after authorities say he went to a local motel in March 2015 to meet a 15-year-old girl and her mother.

The District Attorney’s Office says Starling didn’t know he was talking with an undercover police officer when he responded to an online advertisement that offered “tag team action” with the teenager and her mother.

Police say Starling tried to arrange a meeting with the girl and her mother at the local motel.

Starling told authorities he was addicted to sex and that he was on drugs.

He was sentenced as a first offender and he must follow sex offender terms of probation once he is released from prison.