Man shot during robbery attempt in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man in Warner Robins was shot in the arm during a possible robbery attempt Sunday at the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park on Wall St.

Just before 4 a.m., police say that 19-year-old Marco Roldan-Perez was in a fight, armed with a beer bottle, as he tried to defend his friends from being robbed.

There were three suspects–one female and two male–that were reportedly involved in the robbery attempt. The female suspect shot Perez in the arm during the fight.

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.