Macon Bacon baseball season is about three months away

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon will be taking to the field before you know it. The team will play their first home at Historic Luther Williams Field on June 1rst versus the Lexington County Blowfish. Todd Pund, President of the Macon Bacon said the first home game is almost sold out. Construction is going on over at the legendary baseball park. For group or season tickets call the Macon Bacon at (478) 803-1795. You can check out the full interview with Todd Pund and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.