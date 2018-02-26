Florida deputy defends not running into Parkland during shooting

A video shows school resource deputy Scot Peterson during a school board meeting of Broward County, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2015. Broward County Public School via AP

The statement quoted Peterson saying that when the gunfire first erupted, he “thought that the shots were coming from outside,” which was why he “took up a tactical position.”

Peterson was the first member of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to report the gunfire, DiRuzzo said. He also gave the local SWAT team keys to the building where the shooting happened, drew diagrams of the campus for them, and helped school administrators access security videos, DiRuzzo said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office declined to respond to Peterson’s statement, citing an ongoing internal affairs investigation. But the office did note that when Peterson was told about that investigation and that he was going to be suspended without pay, he chose to resign.

Israel, too, has come under mounting criticism over his department’s handling of the

Feb. 14 shooting and of complaints about Cruz in the months that preceded it. Three deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office also remained outside the school during the shooting, two law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News on Saturday. The FBI, too, has acknowledged receiving warnings about Cruz.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has asked state investigators to examine law enforcement agencies’ response to the shooting.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime died in the shooting, told MSNBC Monday that “everybody’s right to be enraged” at authorities. “They failed my kid, they failed the 16 other people,” he said.

Asked what he thought of Peterson’s response, Guttenberg replied, “I’m sorry, I’m not feeling sympathy for you.”

But Guttenberg also said he didn’t want the public’s attention to be diverted from the task of preventing school shootings in the future.

Monday was also the day when staff began preparing for students’ Wednesday return to Stoneman Douglas High.

“We all want to be there for them,” social studies teacher Greg Pittman told NBC News. “We want to be there for each other.”