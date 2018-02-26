Director Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive heart attack'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
Kevin Smith, comic and creator of films including “Clerks,” has told fans on Twitter that he suffered a massive heart attack and would have died if he had not canceled a comedy special and gone to hospital for treatment.
“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith wrote on Twitter early Monday, with an accompanying picture of him in a hospital bed covered in tubes.
Smith, 47, had performed a standup comedy show Sunday night and was due to perform again, but ended up seeking medical help.