Director Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive heart attack'

Kevin Smith, comic and creator of films including “Clerks,” has told fans on Twitter that he suffered a massive heart attack and would have died if he had not canceled a comedy special and gone to hospital for treatment.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith wrote on Twitter early Monday, with an accompanying picture of him in a hospital bed covered in tubes.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith, 47, had performed a standup comedy show Sunday night and was due to perform again, but ended up seeking medical help.