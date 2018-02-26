Deadly rains pause but will return by midweek

The Ohio River flooded near Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday. DroneBase / via AP

- Advertisement -

Farther south, communities from Texas to Kentucky were still cleaning up Monday after five days of heavy rain. Trash, rocks and dirt lined the curbs in Heber Springs, in Cleburne County in northern Arkansas.

“When there’s just so much at one time that falls, there’s not much you can do,” Rhonda Brock, who runs a consignment store, told

NBC affiliate KARK of Little Rock. “It’s almost like a waterfall just rushing.”

The Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky, was cresting late Monday afternoon at its highest level in almost 20 years. It was expected to remain above flood stage through Tuesday night — just in time for a new weather system that’s expected to again drench northeastern Texas into the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys and south to the Carolinas through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

“There’s going to be a threat of additional flooding that returns to these areas, especially on Wednesday,” said Danielle Banks, a meteorologist for

The Weather Channel, who warned that parts of the Carolinas could get as much as 5 more inches of rain.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told

NBC affiliate WAVE that flooding cleanup costs for the city were already expected to be at least $2.8 million. And that’s separate from what individual homeowners will have to pay, which was keeping home repair and insurance companies busy.

“You get the first call, and they just keep coming in,” Shawn Sizemore owner of Technicare Carpet Cleaning of Louisville, told WAVE.