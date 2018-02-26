Body found close to missing woman’s home in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on autopsy results to identify the body of a woman that was found in a shed Friday.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese couldn’t confirm if the body was that of Amanda Peeples, who was reported missing in December, but said the body was found very close to where Peebles lived and was last seen.

- Advertisement -

Deese says the body had been decomposing for so long that the coroner couldn’t identify the body, other than declare it was a female. An autopsy was conducted Monday and the sheriff’s office is waiting on the results.

41NBC will continue to update this story.