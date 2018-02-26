Active weather week ahead

Good Evening,

After a rainy start to the day, skies have started to clear and temperatures have started to cool across Middle Georgia.

Tuesday:

Tuesday will be starting a little cooler than what we have been seeing for the past week or so with our lows bottoming out around the upper 40’s. Luckily, we will warm up quickly with plenty of sunshine as we head through the day, thanks to high pressure in the area.

Wednesday:

Rain is going to be a factor through the middle of the week. Expect a few pockets of heavy rain available with highs getting into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.



Thursday:

Rain hangs around through the day on Thursday, but should be moving out by the evening hours. Storms will be possible within this system, but right now there doesn’t look to be too much of a threat of severe weather, but we will keep you updated if that changes.



The rain on Thursday will also usher in a cold front to clear things out and cool down our temperatures into the weekend.

Have a great night,

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves