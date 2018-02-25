Warner Robins man shot during robbery attempt in mobile home park

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 19 year-old man was shot in Warner Robins early Sunday morning in what police believe was an attempted robbery.
It happened just before 4:00 AM at the Oakgrove Mobile Home Park at 125 Wall Street.
The victim, Marco Roldan-Perez of Warner Robins, got in a fight and tried to use a beer bottle as a weapon in his attempt to defend friends from being robbed.
Witnesses told police Perez was shot in the arm by a white female who was with two other males during the incident according to police.
Perez is listed as stable at Navicent Hospital in Macon.
Witnesses are still being interviewed. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.