Sayonara, PyeongChang! Land of the Rising Sun will host next Olympics.

By
NBCnews
-
0

Image: 2016 Summer Olympics

American Katie Ledecky competes at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. David J. Phillip / AP file

- Advertisement -

16. Less than a decade after being devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, Fukushima prefecture will host some events.

Some

baseball and softball games will be held at the Azuma Stadium, which is about 60 miles away from the nuclear plant that suffered a meltdown in the 2011 disaster.

17 The U.S. women’s soccer team will come to Tokyo looking for redemption.

After taking the title in 2004, 2008 and 2012, the team failed to make the finals after suffering a stunning early defeat in Rio.

Tokyo is getting ready for the 2020 Summer Olympics 1:54

18. Tokyo 2020 organizers promise it will be the most futuristic Olympics yet, with plans for robots at the city’s Haneda Airport to help with language and luggage.

More hi-tech devices are expected to be unveiled for the Olympic Park leading up to the games.

19. Organizers want sports fans to come for the Olympics, but stay to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Tokyo.

They are marketing the city as safe and easy to navigate, with 760 train stations whisking people to historic locations and venues.

Image: Tsukiji Fish Market

Report a Typo
SHARE