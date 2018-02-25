Female student charged in Huntington Middle School shooting threat

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the nation still dealing with the aftermath of the largest school shooting to date, law enforcement agencies in Houston County dealt with a terrorist threat of their own over the weekend.

Both the Warner Robins Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office were contacted with information about a terrorist threat to a local school on Saturday.

Detectives uncovered Instagram posts from a page containing pictures and threats to “shoot up a school.” The school specifically threatened was Huntington Middle School.

Pictures on the page showed guns, knives, and an ax, as well as the written threat to the school.

Warner Robins Police along with the Houston County Sheriff Juvenile Division were able to track down the phone that the threats came from which belonged to a 13 year-old student of Huntington Middle School.

After conducting interviews, the female student has been charged and is being held at the Youth Detention Center in Macon.