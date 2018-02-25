North Korea condemns new sanctions, but opens door to talks with U.S.

South Korea’s President Moon, President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, North Korean General Kim Yong Chol (back R), and United States Forces Korea commander General Vincent K. Brooks (back 2ndL) attend the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games WANG ZHAO / AFP – Getty Images

Even the faintest possibility of diplomacy will be welcomed by many. But there will also be widespread skepticism among conservatives in Seoul and Washington, with many wondering if the North is simply looking for economic relief after a series of increasingly tough international sanctions slapped on Pyongyang for its illicit weapons programs or more time to develop those weapons.

Trump said Friday that the U.S. had leveled its “heaviest sanctions ever” against Pyongyang, targeting the regime’s shipping and trading abilities.

In a statement earlier Sunday North Korea condmkened the sanctions and accused the U.S. of trying to undermine an improvement in inter-Korean relations during the Winter Olympics, state media said in a statement.

“The two Koreas have cooperated together and the Olympics was held successfully,” the North’s state media said in a statement.

“But the U.S. brought the threat of war to the Korean peninsula with large-scale new sanctions.”

In his prepared remarks to CPAC, Trump noted that the sanctions targeting 56 total shipping companies, businesses and shipping vessels will “further cut off sources of revenue and fuel that the regime uses to fund its nuclear program and sustain its military.”

Asked Friday afternoon what he would do if the new sanctions don’t work to curtail North Korea’s aggression, Trump said a “phase two” could be the next step.

“Phase two may be a very rough thing, may be very unfortunate for the world,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

One day earlier, Vice President Mike Pence used his platform at the annual conservative gathering to remind attendees that the United States “doesn’t stand with murderous dictatorships, we stand up to murderous dictatorships.”

Pence’s comments came after his trip to the Olympic opening ceremonies earlier this month, where he sat during the playing of the North Korean national anthem.

Despite the tough talk, however, the vice president’s office later confirmed to NBC News that a

pre-planned meeting in Pyeongchang between Pence and North Korean delegates (including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yong Nam) was derailed because North Korea backed out hours before the meeting was set to take place.