In bipartisan trend, Washington state advances bill to abolish death penalty

In the U.S., 27 states maintain the death penalty, four have a governor-imposed moratorium and 19 abolished capital punishment. Phil McCausland / NBC News

Nineteen states and Washington D.C. have ended the use of the death penalty. Four states, including Washington, maintain a moratorium. Those states that currently maintain capital punishment tend to be more conservative, though the Nebraska state legislature abolished it in 2015. Nebraska voters reversed that decision via a ballot question in 2016, however.

In Utah — a state with a Republican supermajority, 62-13, in the state legislature — the House Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee passed a bill that would end capital punishment with a 7-4 vote, and it will now go to the floor. Multiple sources tell NBC News that — despite the support of House Speaker Greg Hughes — the measure is unlikely to pass.

In the Pacific Northwest, however, Washington lawmakers remain hopeful that they will be able to pass the legislation — as long as the statehouse votes by March 2.

“Just take the damn vote,” Ferguson said, referring to his state’s representatives. “I get people have reasons to oppose the death penalty or support it and those are personal reasons, but people also deserve to know where their elected officials stand.”