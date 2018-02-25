Bibb deputies uncover stolen car and drugs during high speed chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop turned high speed chase on Mercer University Drive ended in one man being arrested and the discovery of a stolen car with drugs inside.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to make a regular traffic stop on a car that ran a stop sign at the intersections of Montpellier Avenue and Pansy Avenue just before 5:00 Saturday evening.

The driver of the vehicle–refusing to stop–led the deputy on a brief chase. Deputies chased the vehicle from Pansy to Petunia Avenue behind Unionville Gym. The car struck a parked BMW coming to a stop but the driver then attempted to take off on foot.

He was eventually caught by deputies and identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Jermaine Foster of Macon.

That’s when deputies determined the car Foster was driving was stolen.

He was charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property (vehicle), reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and traffic offenses.

He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.