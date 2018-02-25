Bibb Co. teacher to give away hundreds of donated prom dresses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local teacher in Bibb County is trying to make prom night one to remember for teens across Middle Georgia.

“Prom I feel like is an unforgettable moment,” said Amaris Smith.

That’s why Smith, the founder of the Macon-based mentoring program I Am Phenomenal, Inc., wants to make sure of that for underprivileged teenage girls.

“Some girls may not be able to afford the dream dress that they want or the perfect shoes or the perfect jewelry, so this event will try to offset costs for that,” Smith told 41NBC.

Her goal is to collect more than 150 dress donations as well as shoes and any other accessories to complete the perfect ensemble for prom.

“We have different people from around not only the Middle Georgia area but from different states as well. I have dresses coming in from Colorado and Texas from friends who want to give back to the cause,” she continued.

Getting a gently-used dress is free with proof of enrollment. Smith says so far she’s got dresses for girls all shapes, sizes and styles.

“We have dresses that go up to 20 wide and on. We have two piece dresses, we have short dresses, we have long dresses, A-line dresses, poofy dresses, mermaid dresses–any type of dress that you can think of we have it here,” she said.

For Smith, it’s a chance to make young women in her community feel beautiful.

“I wanted to do something where I could give back to the Macon and Middle Georgia area since I am from Macon, Georgia,” she said.

For prom dress recipients, it’s the chance to have the dream dress they’ve always imagined.

The dress drive will be held March 9th and 10th at Covenant Life Cathedral Church. You can drop off any donations before then at either the Tubman Museum or the James Hawkins State Farm Offices on Thomaston Road.